$550.09 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) to post sales of $550.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $532.20 million and the highest is $561.20 million. National Vision reported sales of $534.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

EYE traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,412. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 119.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after buying an additional 676,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $26,008,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

