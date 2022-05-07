5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

VNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.19 and a 12 month high of C$4.20. The stock has a market cap of C$107.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

