$6.61 EPS Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $6.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $5.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $29.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.86 to $32.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $35.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.85 to $48.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.40.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.77. 2,560,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.09 and its 200-day moving average is $605.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Charter Communications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

