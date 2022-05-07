6,059 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

TTE stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.