$64.14 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $64.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.74 million to $69.00 million. Safehold reported sales of $44.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $265.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.11 million to $281.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $336.07 million, with estimates ranging from $313.97 million to $363.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $44.09. 208,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,870. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Safehold by 58.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in Safehold by 3.7% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Safehold by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Safehold by 206.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

