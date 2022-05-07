694 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $174.78. 102,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.