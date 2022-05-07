7,065 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,065 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

HP stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. 10,110,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,123,686. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.