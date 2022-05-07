$729.10 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to announce $729.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.20 million to $739.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

IBKR stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. 1,242,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,488,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 595,600 shares of company stock worth $38,924,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after acquiring an additional 621,079 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

