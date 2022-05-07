$764.41 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will announce $764.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740.00 million and the highest is $781.30 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $634.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. 2,273,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,831. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

