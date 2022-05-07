77,032 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,456. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.