79,094 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Purchased by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 79,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Luminar Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 555,732 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

LAZR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.12. 6,837,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

