$824.78 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will report sales of $824.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.10 million to $854.66 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

COO traded down $10.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.55. 374,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,406. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $334.93 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.50 and a 200 day moving average of $402.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

