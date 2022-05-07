9,033 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

MPC stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.