$97.50 Million in Sales Expected for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce $97.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year sales of $487.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $490.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $604.33 million, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $607.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

LVLU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.