$99.23 Million in Sales Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) to report $99.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.82 million and the highest is $100.63 million. American Assets Trust posted sales of $91.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year sales of $401.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $405.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $415.48 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $418.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,227 shares of company stock worth $2,073,654. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 188,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,094. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.