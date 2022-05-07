Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($36.95) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ARL stock opened at €32.02 ($33.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.72. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €19.03 ($20.03) and a twelve month high of €33.16 ($34.91). The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

