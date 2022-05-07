AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DNB Markets raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.89.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. 124,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

