Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 1,587,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,086. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.