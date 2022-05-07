Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 1,587,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,086. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

