Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.75 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.2291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

