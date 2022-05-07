Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.75 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.
Acadian Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadian Timber (ACAZF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.