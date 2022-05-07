Achain (ACT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,259.00

Achain (ACT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $97,259.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

