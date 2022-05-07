Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

GOLF has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of GOLF opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Acushnet by 75.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 237,659 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 48.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

