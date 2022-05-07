Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,917.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.83 or 0.07449889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00267327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00765446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.17 or 0.00599062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00076326 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.