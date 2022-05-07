Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 96,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

PEO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (Get Rating)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.