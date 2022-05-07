adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €294.38 ($309.87).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €181.36 ($190.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €203.37 and its 200-day moving average is €238.58. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a one year high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

