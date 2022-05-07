Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 391.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,984. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.82 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.30 and a 200 day moving average of $526.82. The company has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

