ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.01. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -48.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

