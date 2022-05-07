Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.50.

NYSE:AAP opened at $202.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.42 and a 200-day moving average of $223.62. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

