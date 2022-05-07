Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Announces Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 219,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
Several research firms recently commented on AGLE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
