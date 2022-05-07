Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target Cut to €152.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($168.42) to €152.00 ($160.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($152.63) to €141.00 ($148.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €162.00 ($170.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.60.

Shares of ANNSF stock traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $133.60 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.71.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

