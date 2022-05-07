Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of AERI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 726,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,522. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

