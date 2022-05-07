AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Up 1.4%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a market capitalization of C$132.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57.

About AEX Gold (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

