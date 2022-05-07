AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Up 1.4%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
The company has a market capitalization of C$132.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57.
About AEX Gold (CVE:AEX)
Recommended Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.