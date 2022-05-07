Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $626.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $626.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $628.85 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,170 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,386,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMG traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.00. 284,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

