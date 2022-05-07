Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $162.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.