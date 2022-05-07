Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Releases Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.