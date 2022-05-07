AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. AIkido Pharma has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIkido Pharma (Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.