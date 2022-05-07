AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “
Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. AIkido Pharma has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.21.
About AIkido Pharma (Get Rating)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.