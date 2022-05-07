Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.82. 1,293,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.19. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

