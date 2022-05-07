Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aixtron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.78 ($27.13).

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €24.61 ($25.91) on Friday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €14.82 ($15.60) and a 12-month high of €26.60 ($28.00). The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of €20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

