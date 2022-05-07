Akash Network Reaches Market Cap of $100.31 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $100.31 million and $2.77 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00211877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00204971 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00473268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039305 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,548.83 or 1.96374227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

