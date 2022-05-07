Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 228,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,980. The company has a market capitalization of $390.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $30.53.
In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.