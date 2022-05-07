Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.85) EPS.

AKYA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 53,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,965. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKYA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

