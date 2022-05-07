Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Cowen

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.86.

ALB stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.41. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $152.58 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

