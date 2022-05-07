Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Align Technology worth $37,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.41. 1,243,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,757. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.37 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

