Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.

NASDAQ:ALKT traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 718,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.72. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 882.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 2,615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

