Alliance Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,215.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $293,769.47 and $35,215.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00203806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00468850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039373 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,946.49 or 1.97629497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using US dollars.

