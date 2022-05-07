Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 1,563,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

