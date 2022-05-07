Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,314.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,496. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,606.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,751.42.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

