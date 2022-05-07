AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,674 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 45,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. 1,861,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,980. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

