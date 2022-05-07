AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,084 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 37.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 692,543 shares of company stock worth $44,155,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,984,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,344,934. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $280.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

