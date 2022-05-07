AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 255.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.94. The stock had a trading volume of 449,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.17. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.