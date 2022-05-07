Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

